Macmillan Editor Christian Trimmer Tapped To Head Relaunch Of MTV Books

MTV Books is getting a relaunch in partnership with Simon & Schuster and with YA publishing industry vet Christian Trimmer heading up the endeavor.

The Trimmer announcement suggests a ramp-up of MTV Entertainment’s book-to-tv & film pipeline and its hunt for new writer voices. Trimmer will be based in New York and report to Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer for MTV Entertainment.

Trimmer arrives at MTV Books from Macmillan, where he oversaw titles like the international bestsellers Children of Blood and Bone and The Shape of Water, the latter being the basis for the Oscar-winning film version.

As Head of MTV Books, Trimmer will acquire and edit books for young adults, furthering the Group’s commitment to stories that reflect the breadth of its audiences. Working closely with MTVE’s Meghan Hooper, EVP, Head of Original Movies and Limited Series, Trimmer will identify titles for development into films and mini-series across the Group’s brands/studios and evaluate existing IP to be reimagined as book projects.

The MTV Books imprint will be housed under the Branded Publishing Group of Simon & Schuster Children’s Publishing, overseen by Vice President, Publisher Valerie Garfield, with Kara Sargent, Director of Branded Publishing, as the lead editor on the Simon & Schuster side.

Trimmer has more than 15 years of publishing experience, including as editorial director at Henry Holt Books for Young Readers and prior to that as Executive Editor at Simon & Schuster. He will build on MTV Books’ legacy which includes acclaimed titles like Stephen Chbosky’s Perks of Being a Wallflower and Bethany Hamilton’s Soul Surfer, both of which were turned into feature films, and Tupac Shakur’s The Rose That Grew from Concrete, among others.

“With the relaunch of MTV Books, we have the opportunity to uncover new, cutting-edge voices and fast track their stories into series and TV movies,” said Diaz. “Christian has a keen eye for identifying some of the most pioneering authors of this generation and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the team.”

“I could not be more excited to bring my skills as a book publisher and editor to MTV Entertainment,” said Christian Trimmer. “Chris (McCarthy) and Nina have built an incredible team, and I look forward to working with them and Meghan to develop stories that surprise and delight audiences.”

Garfield said that Simon & Schuster “has a long history working with MTV, as well as significant experience in developing content that can work across multiple forms of media.”