Chris Messina And Pilou Asbaek To Star In ‘Our Friend’ Director Gabriela Cowperthwaite’s Next Film ‘ISS’ For LD Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: LD Entertainment has greenlit the contained space thriller ISS, and is reuniting with director Gabriela Cowperthwaite, who will direct the film with Chris Messina and Pilou Asbaek starring. The two previously partnered together on Megan Leavey. The ensemble cast also includes John Gallagher Jr., Costa Ronin and Masha Mashkova.

At any given moment, there are roughly six astronauts living aboard the International Space Station (ISS) and the thriller follows the actions they take after receiving distressing information from Earth that threatens their missions and their lives.

Nick Shafir wrote the screenplay, which was featured in the recent 2020 Black List. Production is set to begin in Wilmington, NC in February 2021. LD’s Mickey Liddell and Pete Shilaimon are producing.

“Gabriela is like family to us. She’s truly an incredible filmmaker and we are so proud to have her on board the ISS,” said Shilaimon.

Cowperthwaite most recently directed Our Friend starring Casey Affleck, Dakota Johnson and Jason Segel. It premiered at TIFF 2019, was financed by Black Bear, produced by Ridley Scott and Scott Free and will be released by Roadside Attractions on January 22, 2021. Cowperthwaite is also known for her award winning documentary Blackfish, as well as her narrative debut Megan Leavey. Our Friend was released by Universal/Gravitas on January 22nd and is currently in theaters & PVOD. Film premiered to rave reviews and is expanding to 800 screens this weekend nationwide.

Messina was recently seen in the Warner Bros/DC film Birds of Prey, The Sinner opposite Matt Bomer and Bill Pullman, and Sharp Objects opposite Amy Adams. He’ll next be seen on the big screen in I Care A Lot, alongside Rosamund Pike and Peter Dinklage, and The Secrets We Keep, opposite Noomi Rapace and Joel Kinnaman.

