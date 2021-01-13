‘Chicago Med’: Steven Weber To Recur On NBC Drama Series

A new physician is heading to Chicago Med. Wings alum Steven Weber has joined the NBC drama series’ current sixth season in a recurring role.

Weber will play Dr. Dean Archer, a wry, blunt, talented physician who has just relocated from a rural hospital to Chicago Med. A former Naval officer who oversaw Dr. Ethan Choi (Brian Tee) during active duty, he’s now struggling to be second -in-command at Gaffney Chicago Medical Center’s Emergency Department.

From Emmy-winning executive producer Dick Wolf, Chicago Med follows the emotional day-to-day chaos of the city’s newest state-of-the-art trauma center and the lives of the courageous doctors, nurses and staff who hold it all together. Gehlfuss, Torrey DeVitto, Oliver Platt, Brian Tee, S. Epatha Merkerson, Yaya DaCosta, Marlyne Barrett, Dominic Rains star.

Chicago Med is a Wolf Entertainment Production in association with Universal Television, a division of the Universal Studio Group. Wolf, Diane Frolov, Andrew Schneider, Michael Pressman, Stephen Hootstein, Derek Haas, Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski are Executive Producers.

Weber’s most recent credits include a starring role on NBC’s Indebted and recurring roles on Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, Get Shorty and Ballers. Weber is repped by UTA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

Chicago Med airs Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC.