Joe & Anthony Russo Reveal Why They Were So Sweet On ‘Cherry’ As First Adult Turn For Tom Holland – Contenders Film

Adapted from the fictional memoir by Nico Walker based on events in his life, Cherry stars Tom Holland as a Cleveland kid who joins the Army as a medic, sees an inordinate amount of carnage and comes home with a raging undiagnosed cast of PTSD. He developed an addiction to the opioids prescribed him and soon begins committing armed bank robbery to feed his addiction, as hopes and dreams with his young wife give way to their drug habit.

It is a harrowing film that really marks Tom Holland’s debut in an adult role, and it is far flung from his work as Spider-Man in the Marvel movies. The film marks the first one directed by Joe and Anthony Russo after their Avengers: Endgame became the top grossing global grossing film of all time.

Seeing a there-but-for-the-grace-of-God-go-I vibe in the story, the Cleveland-born filmmakers, who appeared at Deadline’s Contenders Film awards-season event, say they chased the book hard and spent $1 million to acquire it, an auction made difficult because the author would use up his phone privileges at the jail where he served time.

In the Apple TV+ panel the filmmakers talk about their draw to the material and sympathy for the protagonist, and how Holland proves himself the real deal alongside Ciara Bravo, the latter of whom established herself as an actress to watch in the role.

