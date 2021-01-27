‘The Good Fight’ Adds Charmaine Bingwa As New Series Regular For Season 5

EXCLUSIVE: Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart has made a new attorney hire. Charmaine Bingwa (Black Box) is joining the cast of CBS All Access/Paramount+’s drama The Good Fight as a series regular in the upcoming fifth season.

She will play Carmen Moyo, a tough, unsentimental, young lawyer whose working-class background allows her to bond with Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart’s most infamous, difficult clients.

“We are thrilled that Charmaine is bringing her enormous talents to The Good Fight ensemble,” co-creators/executive producers Michelle and Robert King said. “The moment that we saw her audition, we knew that we had found our Carmen, and we can’t wait to start writing for her in Season 5.”

Bingwa is expected to fill the void left by the departure of original cast member Cush Jumbo who, along with fellow original star Delroy Lindo, exited as series regulars at the end of Season 4.

The Goof Fight‘s fourth season was cut short by the coronavirus pandemic and ended up producing seven episodes instead of the intended 10, making for an abrupt end to the ongoing storylines, which will be resolved in Season 5.

Season four of The Good Fight found Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart navigating a very different landscape. After they lost their biggest client, Chumhum, and their founding partner’s name was tarnished, Reddick, Boseman & Lockhart was forced to accept an offer by a huge multi-national law firm, STR Laurie, to become a small subsidiary. Suddenly, all of their decisions would be second-guessed by the giant firm that was literally on top of them. While STR Laurie initially seemed like benevolent overlords, Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) and her colleagues found themselves chafing at their loss of independence while simultaneously investigating the emergence of a mysterious “Memo 618.”

Bingwa joins a main cast that includes Baranski, Sarah Steele, Nyambi Nyambi, Michael Boatman, Zach Grenier, John Larroquette and Audra McDonald.

Robert and Michelle King serve as showrunners and executive producers of the series, which they co-created with Phil Alden Robinson. Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Brooke Kennedy, Liz Glotzer, William Finkelstein and Jonathan Tolins also serve as executive producers. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Scott Free Productions and King Size Productions.

The 2018 winner of the Heath Ledger Scholarship, Bingwa can be seen in Amazon’s Black Box, part of the Welcome To Blumhouse anthology series. She recently wrapped shooting the lead in the indie feature Trees Of Peace. She is repped by UTA, Artists First and attorney Nelson Davis.