Chadwick Boseman’s Wife Taylor Simone Ledward Gives Emotional Tribute To Late ‘Black Panther’ Star At Gotham Awards

During Monday night’s virtual ceremony for the 30th annual Gotham Awards, the late, great Chadwick Boseman was posthumously honored with the Actor Tribute and his wife Taylor Simone Ledward accepted the award on his behalf with a heartfelt and emotional speech.

“As an artist, an actor, and a person, Chad made a practice of telling the truth,” she said. “He is the most honest person I’ve ever met…because he didn’t just stop at speaking the truth. He actively searched for it in himself, in those around him and in the moment.

She added, “The truth can be a very easy thing for the self to avoid, but if one does not live in truth, then it’s impossible to live in line with the divine purpose for your life..and so it became how he lived his life, day in and out. Imperfect but determined.”

“He was blessed to live many lives in his concentrated life,” she said. “He harnessed the power of letting go and letting God’s love shine through.”

“Thank you for giving Chad these gifts,” she said, holding back tears. “It’s an honor to receive this award on behalf of my husband. Chad, thank you. I love you. I am so proud of you. Keep shining your light on us.”