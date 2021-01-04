CESD Talent Agency Taps Scott Simpson As Executive Director Of Comedy

EXCLUSIVE: In a continued expansion of its comedy division, CESD Talent Agency has hired veteran talent agent Scott Simpson as Executive Director of Comedy. He will be based in CESD’s New York office and lead the division that continues its comedy buildout.

Simpson moves to CESD from APA where he most recently served as SVP of Comedy Talent. Simpson had been with APA since 2005 after a 10-year stint at ICM Partners. He began his career as a commercial agent at the Flick Agency.

Over the years, Simpson has represented talent such as Bill Burr, Fran Drescher, Tim Meadows, Ron White, Melissa Peterman, Sinbad, and Nick Swardson, among others.

“We are delighted and excited that Scott has joined the agency,” said Ken Slevin, CEO & President of CESD. “Along with Maura Maloney, Director of Comedy, we look forward to the continued growth of our comedy department”.