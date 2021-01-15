‘Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune’ Leads Thursday Ratings; ‘Mr. Mayor’ Steady, ‘Call Me Kat’ Ticks Down

ABC’s Celebrity Wheel of Fortune maintained its momentum in Thursday’s primetime, matching last week’s premiere numbers with a night-leading 1.1 rating in the adults 18-49 demographic and 7.57 million viewers.

Wheel‘s strong showing bolstered ABC’s game shows The Chase (0.8, 5.27M) and The Hustler (0.6, 3.17M), both of which dipped just a tenth from last week’s debut numbers. The trio helped the network sweep the night in the demo and viewership in Nielsen Live+Same Day fast affiliates.

Elsewhere last night, Fox’s second week of the new season of Hell’s Kitchen (0.7, 2.58M) was steady with its debut. The network’s new Mayim Bialik comedy Call Me Kat (0.5, 2.76M) dipped a tenth from last week when it made its time-period debut. Last Man Standing (0.5, 2.77M) followed and was even.

NBC’s lineup included Mr. Mayor (0.5, 3.63M), off a tenth from its debut episode but even with the second leg of its two-part starter last week; last week’s showing had marked the network’s best comedy debut rating since 2018 and best in total viewers since 2017. Last night’s episode was followed by Superstore (0.5, 4.25M), back to originals, Law & Order: SVU (0.6, 3.76M), even, and Dateline (0.4, 3.25M), up a tenth.

CBS aired a night of comedy repeats leading into Star Trek: Discovery (0.1, 1.49M), which continues to dip in its broadcast run. The CW aired new episodes of World’s Funniest Animals (0.1, 760,000 at 8 p.m.; 0.1, 670K at 8:30 p.m.).