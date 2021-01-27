CBS Slots ‘United States Of Al’, Putting Chuck Lorre In Charge Of Entire Thursday Comedy Block

CBS’ new comedy series United States Of Al, from Chuck Lorre, David Goetsch and Maria Ferrari, will premiere Thursday, April 1 and air in the 9:30 PM time slot, succeeding The Unicorn after the show completes its 13-episode sophomore run.
With the addition of United States Of Al, all four series in CBS’ two-hour Thursday comedy block come from comedy super-producer Lorre, as the newcomer joins Young Sheldon, fellow freshman B Positive and Mom.
This is believed to be the first time a comedy writer-producer has controlled an entire two-hour block of half-hour programming on one network.
Lorre already set a new high-water mark at CBS when United States of Al was picked up, giving him five series on CBS, including Monday entry Bob❤ Abishola. (His previous record was four series on the network.) Lorre also has the Golden Globe-winning Netflix comedy series The Kominsky Method, bringing his tally to six on-air series. That equals the record held by TV icon Norman Lear, who had six primetime network comedies on during the 1975-76 season.
Created by Goetsch and Ferrari, United States Of Al stars Adhir Kalyan and Parker Young in a comedy about the friendship between Riley (Young), a Marine combat veteran struggling to readjust to civilian life in Ohio, and Awalmir (“Al”) (Kalyan), the interpreter who served with his unit in Afghanistan and has just arrived to start a new life in America. Elizabeth Alderfer, Dean Norris, Kelli Goss and Farrah Mackenzie also star.
Goetsch & Ferrari, Lorre, Reza Aslan, Mahyad Tousi and director Mark Cendrowski (pilot only) are executive producers for Warner Bros. Television and Chuck Lorre Productions.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.