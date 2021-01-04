Cavalry Media Hires Managers Jared Ceizler & Ari Zudkewich

EXCLUSIVE: Managers Ari Zudkewich and Jared Ceizler are joining Cavalry Media. The pair arrive at Cavalry after spending six years at Magnolia Entertainment.

Originally from New Jersey, Zudkewich started his career as an intern at ICM before joining the management company The Syndicate. Zudkewich then worked at the Gersh Agency and Brillstein Entertainment Partners before joining the Literary Department at Magnolia Entertainment. At Magnolia, he worked with clients such as Daniel Espinosa, Matt Greenberg, Babak Najafi, Martin Zandvliet and Tarik Saleh.

A Los Angeles native, Ceizler started his career as a production assistant for Blind Decker Productions (Californication, Ray Donovan). He continued on to work for the late Jack Gilardi at ICM before transitioning to management and production at Magnolia Entertainment. At Magnolia, Ceizler ran day-to-day for such clients as Rachel McAdams, Joel Kinnaman, Rosamund Pike, Noomi Rapace and Bill Skarsgard. He also executive produced the film Here Are the Young Men written and directed by Magnolia client Eoin Macken and starring Anya Taylor-Joy, Dean Charles Chapman, Finn Cole, Ferdia Walsh-Peelo, and Travis Fimmel. The feature is currently playing at international film festivals.

The duo will be bringing a client roster that includes Sundance filmmaker Lee Cronin (Evil Dead Rise, The Hole In The Ground), screenwriter Will Honley (Escape Room 2, Blood) and his writing partner April Maguire (Unt. NBC Friends drama), Co-Producer Teagan Wall (Leverage), filmmaker Nico Raineau (Hooking Up), Finnish writing/directing team, Taneli Mustonen and Aleksi Hyvarinen (Lake Bodom) Staff Writer Graham Thiel (CSI), Filmmaker Joe Sill (Stray), Blacklist writing team Matthew Kic and Mike Sorce (Second Life of Ben Haskins), actor Kris Lofton (Ballers), writer Scarlett Bermingham and Swedish star Hedda Stiernstedt.