Aaron Sorkin, Susanne Bier, Marsai Martin And Vin Di Bona Set As 2021 Caucus for Producers, Writers & Directors Honorees

EXCLUSIVE: The Caucus for Producers, Writers & Directors said Tuesday that The Trial of the Chicago 7 writer-director Aaron Sorkin, Bird Box director Susanne Bier, Black-ish co-star Marsai Martin and executive producer Vin Di Bona will receive awards at the group’s 38th annual Caucus Awards Gala.

The virtual ceremony is set for March 4 and will be hosted by Grey’s Anatomy‘s James Pickens Jr.

Oscar winner Sorkin will be presented with the Writers Award by Caucus co-chair Robert Papazian; Bird Box and The Night Manager director Bier will receive the Directors Award, presented Nicole Kidman; Martin will receive the Rising Star Award; and Di Bona, a longtime Caucus member and America’s Funniest Home Videos EP, will receive the Caucus Legend Award presented by AFHV host Alfonso Ribeiro.

Also being honored in the ceremony are Jeanne and Tom Townsend, recipients of the Humanitarian Award for founding the St. Louis-based nonprofit Pianos For People, which provides free access to pianos for disadvantaged youth. Jeanne Townsend will accept for herself and posthumously on behalf of her husband. The gala will also feature a memorial tribute to longtime members Dorothea Petrie, the first woman to join the caucus, and Bill Blinn, who won awards from the group in 1994, 2008 and 2010.

The virtual event is set for 6:30 p.m. PT on March 4. More details on tickets here.