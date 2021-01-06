Catherine Zeta-Jones Joins Fox’s ‘Prodigal Son’ As A Lead For Season 2

Oscar and Tony winner Catherine Zeta-Jones is set to star opposite Michael Sheen on the upcoming second season of Fox’s serial-killer thriller drama Prodigal Son.

Zeta-Jones will appear in the latter half of the season as Dr. Vivian Capshaw, Claremont Psychiatrics’ resident MD.

In Season 2, Dr. Martin Whitley (Sheen) is assigned to infirmary duty, and Dr. Capshaw (Zeta-Jones) revels in tasking “The Surgeon” to clean bedpans and mop the floor. But as Martin proves valuable in treating patients, Capshaw begins to see him in a new light…which is not a good thing.

“An extraordinary talent, Catherine Zeta-Jones is the perfect foil for the brilliant Michael Sheen,” said Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, Fox Entertainment. “I can’t wait to see these two greats go head-to-head in a season that is bound to raise the bar set by an outstanding Season One.”



Prodigal Son follows Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne), a criminal profiler with a rare talent for getting inside the minds of killers. He learned how they think because his father, Martin Whitly (Sheen), was a notorious serial killer known as “The Surgeon.” Now he’s using his twisted genius to help the NYPD solve their most puzzling murders. Bright’s team, led by his longtime mentor, NYPD Lieutenant Gil Arroya (Lou Diamond Phillips), includes Detectives Dani Powell (Aurora Perrineau), JT Tarmel (Frank Harts) and medical examiner Dr. Edrisa Tanaka (Keiko Agena).

Season 2 picks up with Bright’s personal life in disarray after the shocking actions of his sister, Ainsley (Halston Sage), in the Season One finale. Now, he must “take care” of her and protect his mother, Jessica Whitly (Bellamy Young), from a secret that could tear the family apart all over again! Further complicating matters, Martin seeks to deepen his relationship with Bright, his prodigal son, but forging this bond leads to shocking twists and revelations. Season Two guest stars include Christian Borle and Michael Potts.

Prodigal Son’s second season premieres on a new night, Tuesday, Jan. 12 at 9 PM on Fox. Prodigal Son was the No. 1 new series last fall, averaging 9.8 million multi-platform viewers.

Zeta-Jones won an Academy Award for her portrayal of the scandalous Velma Kelly in the screen adaptation of the Broadway musical Chicago, and snagged the Tony Award for Lead Actress in a Musical for her critically acclaimed Broadway debut as Desirée Armfeldt in Stephen Sondheim’s A Little Night Music.

Most recently, she starred in the Lifetime movie Cocaine Godmother, based on the true-life story of the notorious drug lord, Griselda Blanco. She also played Olivia de Havilland in FX’s Emmy-nominated Feud. Zeta-Jones is repped by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham.



Prodigal Son is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Fox Entertainment. Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver created the series, and are executive producers, showrunners and writers on the show. Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter also serve as executive producers.