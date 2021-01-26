Carey Mulligan To Star In ‘Apples’ Director Christos Nikou’s English-Language Debut ‘Fingernails’ From Cate Blanchett’s Dirty Films

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar nominee Carey Mulligan is set to star in Fingernails, the English-language feature film debut for Greek filmmaker Christos Nikou, whose current movie Apples premiered at the 2020 Venice Film Festival and is Greece’s submission in the International Feature Oscar race. The new pic reteams Nikou and Dirty Films and partners Cate Blanchett, Coco Francini and Andrew Upton, all executive producers on Apples.

Speaking of Oscars, Mulligan is being pegged as an awards front-runner for her performance in Emerald Fennell’s Promising Young Woman, on which she also served as an executive producer. She signed on to do Fingernails after being impressed by Apples.

Fingernails is in the development phase. Nikou is writing the script with British playwright Sam Steiner and his Apples co-writer Stavros Raptis. The pic follows Anna (Mulligan), who increasingly suspects that her relationship with her longtime partner may not actually be the real thing. In an attempt to improve things, she secretly embarks on a new assignment working at a mysterious institute designed to incite and test the presence of romantic love in increasingly desperate couples.

Related Story Cohen Media Group Takes North America On Buzzy Venice Title ‘Apples’

“Fingernails explores the modern experience of falling in love at a time when – though it seems more accessible than ever – romance has become so uncertain, complicated, and elusive,” Nikou said. “We created the role of Anna with Carey Mulligan in mind and are thrilled that she said yes immediately. Carey is such a talented and magnetic actress, and I was blown away by her performance in Promising Young Woman. I am more than excited to begin work with Carey and bring Fingernails to life in collaboration with my producers Cate Blanchett, Coco Francini and Andrew Upton at Dirty Films.”

Said the Dirty Films partnerst: “After our partnership on Apples, we couldn’t be happier to continue our collaboration with Christos Nikou on Fingernails. In a time when finding human connection is more important and more challenging than ever, Christos’ tender and refreshing take on modern romance is unique and profound. We feel Carey Mulligan – who we have long admired for her powerful and buoyant performances – is the perfect actor to help capture the surreal fizz and genuine heartache that fuel this brilliant vision.”

CAA reps Dirty Films and is handling sales.

Mulligan can also currently be seen in the Netflix drama The Dig, available to stream this week, and is joining Bradley Cooper in the upcoming Leonard Bernstein film Maestro, which Cooper is directing for Netflix. She is repped by CAA, Julian Belfrage Associates and Jackoway Austen.

Nikou is repped by CAA and Jerome Duboz, while Steiner is with CAA and Under New Mgmt.

Related Deadline Video