Networks See Spike In Viewers As Capitol Siege Played Out; CNN Has Most Watched Day In History

The siege on the Capitol by pro-Trump supporters drew a spike in viewership to the major networks, with CNN reporting its most watched day in its history.

More than 28.8 million people watched the daytime coverage of the insurrection across five networks, led by CNN with 8.97 million, followed by Fox News Channel with 5.74 million, MSNBC with 5.59 million, ABC with 4.85 million and CBS with 3.7 million. The data are fast national numbers from 2:30 PM ET to 6:30 PM ET, and figures for NBC were not immediately available.

In adults 25-54, CNN was on top with 3.09 million, followed by Fox News with 1.46 million, MSNBC with 1.30 million, ABC with 1.26 million and CBS with 947,000.

In primetime, an estimated 33.39 million watched across six networks. CNN topped with 8.20 million, followed by MSNBC with 7.38 million, NBC with 5.77 million, ABC with 4.88 million, Fox News with 4.58 million and CBS with 2.57 million. The figures do not include Fox broadcast.

In the adults 25-54 demo, CNN was on top with 3.11 million, followed by MSNBC with 1.96 million, NBC at 1.78 million, ABC with 1.34 million, Fox News at 1.15 million and CBS with 630,000.

CNN said that their total day average of 5.22 million set a record. That figure covers the 24-hour period from 3 AM ET to 3 AM ET. MSNBC averaged 4.01 million and Fox News had 2.99 million.

Fox News said that it had its highest total day and primetime averages since election coverage from Nov. 3-5.

The figures are from Nielsen and were released by CNN.