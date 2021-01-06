Gov. Gavin Newsom & L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti React To “Dark Day For America”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti have weighed in on the chaos at the U.S. Capitol today as pro-Donald Trump protesters stormed the building.

Newsom, who canceled his regular daily coronavirus briefing today, said:

“Peaceful protest is an important mechanism of our democracy but what we are witnessing in our nation’s Capitol building is reprehensible and an outright assault to our democracy and Democratic institutions.

“The people of California have spoken, and our congressional delegation should never have to fear for their lives to represent Californians. We are concerned for the safety of California’s congressional delegation and U.S. Capitol staff, and are reaching out to offer support in every way possible. President Trump must call for an end to this escalating situation, acknowledge the will of the people to bring President-Elect Biden to the White House and move immediately to a peaceful transition of power.”

Garcetti, whose city is the epicenter of the Covid-19 surge in the U.S., wrote in a series of tweets:

“This is a dark day for America. The assaults on the integrity of our elections and the safety of the U.S. Capitol are wrong – defying our constitution, our core decency, and our common humanity.”

“President Trump must condemn what has happened today, stop illegally contesting the will of the American public, and support the institutions and elected leaders who comprise our democracy.”

“Our nation will withstand this horrifying moment, and we will see the peaceful transition of government this month.”

“In the meantime, I pray for the security of everyone on Capitol Hill, and I support Congressional leaders and Mayor Bowser’s efforts to restore order and protect our nation’s Capitol and our nation’s capital city.”

