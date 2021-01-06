Capitol Chaos: Electoral Ballots Secured By Floor Staff

Refresh for updates...

UPDATE, 2:37 PM PT: During the siege and takeover of the Capitol, as chaos interrupted Senate and House proceedings, members of floor staff grabbed the most important documents — the cases holding the Electoral College votes.

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) said that floor staff grabbed them as members fled the room. Protesters eventually made their way to the floor, and one even was shown sitting in the chair of the presiding officer.

“Electoral college ballots rescued from the Senate floor. If our capable floor staff hadn’t grabbed them, they would have been burned by the mob,” Merkley wrote on Twitter.

One of the lingering questions is why Capitol Police didn’t have greater reinforcements, given the number of Donald Trump demonstrators who showed up for his gathering and marched to the Capitol, at his urging and at the urging of some of his supporters. The Capitol routinely sees protests. Jane Fonda was arrested multiple times in 2019 as she demonstrated for the environment, but there was no unrest. But in this case, police officers were overwhelmed. “They are used to people who are compliant,” former Senator Claire McCaskill told MSNBC, adding that she thinks the Capitol Police perhaps didn’t believe that they would go ahead and break windows and cause havoc.

UPDATE, 1:48 PM PT: Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said that one person sustained a gunshot wound in the unrest at the Capitol, but offered few immediate details.

Images from the Capitol showed authorities trying to clear demonstrators from the west front of the Capitol with flash grendades. Some of the protesters were occupying the makeshift platform set up for Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

Bowser said in a press conference that Metropolitan Police have been ordered to establish a perimeter around the Capitol to try to bring order to the chaotic situation, where supporters of President Donald Trump continue to occupy areas of the complex. She said that she also has asked Maryland and Virginia police to help secure the Capitol.

There were five weapons recovered and 13 arrests, according to the chief of Metropolitan Police Robert Contee. He said that rioters assaulted a number of police officers in the Capitol. “We have reports that there are several injured officers who are still engaged to regain control of the Capitol,” he said.

A curfew will be in effect until 6 AM PM on Thursday. She said that the Capitol Police requested support of the D.C. National Guard on Wednesday.

Broadcast and cable networks have been providing ongoing coverage of what CNN is calling an “insurrection.”

CBS News political journalist Zak Hudak was inside the House chamber, and got video of a moment when what sounded like a gunshot as authorities had an armed standoff with protesters attempting to get in.

Audio from video I took moments later includes what appears to be the gunshot fired in the Capitol pic.twitter.com/6jrOrUxJvN — Zak Hudak (@cbszak) January 6, 2021

PREVIOUSLY: The U.S. Capitol is in chaos today as police have drawn guns on and are clashing with pro-Donald Trump protesters who breached the U.S Capitol Building as Congress was convening to certify the presidential election.

Media reports of threats and violence from the crowd are coming in by the second. The Associated Press, Fox News, MSNBC and other outlets are reporting that one person has been shot and critically wounded in the melee.

WASHINGTON (@AP) — AP source: 1 person shot at US Capitol amid melee with Trump supporters; condition unknown. — Stefanie Dazio (@steffdaz) January 6, 2021

Protestors and police are now clashing inside the Capitol in what looks more and more like a coup every second. This is the end result of Trumpism. This was inevitable. pic.twitter.com/Ep4ppaZJjD — Simon A. Purdue (@simonp_92) January 6, 2021

Here’s the scary moment when protesters initially got into the building from the first floor and made their way outside Senate chamber. pic.twitter.com/CfVIBsgywK — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) January 6, 2021

Trump urged protesters at the Capitol to “stay peaceful,” but he has not instructed them to disperse from the complex, where his supporters have breached the barricades and have been wandering through some of the halls near House and Senate chambers. One was pictured in the chair of Senate Majority Leader Mitch MConnell, and another was sitting at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s desk.

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Trump has called out the National Guard to help with the situation:

At President @realDonaldTrump’s direction, the National Guard is on the way along with other federal protective services. We reiterate President Trump’s call against violence and to remain peaceful. — Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) January 6, 2021

Trump tweeted earlier: “Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful!”

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

“This is so un-American. I condemn any of the violence that is happening in the Capitol right now,” House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told Fox News.

On CNN, Fox News and other networks were images of authorities in the House chamber, with their guns drawn, as protesters pounded on the door outside. There were other images of those in the chamber on the floor of the House gallery, sheltering in place.

Fox News just broadcast an image of a protesters sitting in Pelosi's office pic.twitter.com/Adq5ZvthFM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 6, 2021

Video of Trump supporters breaking into the Capitol pic.twitter.com/imwGubWPEB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 6, 2021

There also are photos of protesters in the Senate chamber, with one demonstrator in the chair of the presiding officer, saying that Trump won the election.

McCarthy said that he spoke by phone to Trump to say that “we need to make a statement to calm these people down.” Trump urged the demonstrators to be peaceful, but he said nothing about them vacating the premises.

Trump’s former communications director, Alyssa Farah, tweeted that the president should “condemn this now.” “You are the only one they will listen to,” she wrote.

