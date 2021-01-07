NBC’s Coverage Of Capitol Hill Siege Tops Wednesday Ratings; ‘Name That Tune’ Debuts On Fox

The world came to a halt Wednesday as Donald Trump supporters invaded Capitol Hill, and broadcast primetime was filled with network news coverage of the unrest and its aftermath. NBC led in ratings with a 1.0 in the adults 18-49 demographic and 5.42 million viewers, the night’s largest audience, with its three-hour special report.

ABC’s own three-hour special report (0.7, 4.21M) was second overall, followed by CBS (0.3, 2.13) which aired special coverage from 9-11 p.m. The Nielsen Live+Same Day fast national numbers will likely be adjusted in the finals.

To bring a modicum of joy to an upsetting day of news, Fox’s The Masked Dancer (0.7, 2.79M) made its Wednesday night debut. The reality dance competition hosted by Craig Robinson and featuring judges Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green and Ashley Tisdale had a special premiere December 27 and delivered a 1.3 in the demo and 4.8 million viewers.

Fox followed it with the series premiere of Name That Tune (0.7, 3.04M), the game-show revival hosted by Jane Krakowski and featuring Randy Jackson as the band leader.

CBS also aired reruns of Young Sheldon and The Neighborhood last night, while The CW aired repeats of Riverdale and Nancy Drew.