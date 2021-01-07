Industry Labor Leaders Condemn Trump Supporters’ Attack On Capitol: “Shocking And Unacceptable”

A growing chorus of entertainment industry union leaders is condemning Wednesday’s attack on the Capitol building by supporters of President Donald Trump – and the politicians who incited the violence.

“It took three years, 50 weeks and four dead at the Capitol for far too few Republicans to abandon him. Trump didn’t destroy their party — they did,” tweeted WGA East president Beau Willimon, who also called for Trump to be impeached for a second time. “For those who think, ‘Only two weeks left, why impeach?’ — consider this: Would you be comfortable with a deranged and violent amateur piloting the plane you’re on for even 30 seconds? And, don’t you want to send a message that we will never allow such a pilot at the yoke again?”

In a statement today, Actors’ Equity said: “What happened yesterday in Washington, D.C., was shocking and unacceptable. For hours, a nation watched white supremacy on display in an illegal attempt to overturn the will of the people and disenfranchise millions of voters in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Arizona, and around the nation.”

“There must be consequences and there must be accountability, not just for those who recklessly stormed the Capitol and disrupted the transition, but for the politicians who have shamefully incited this behavior with a steady stream of disinformation and hate,” the trade group said. “Actors’ Equity was proud to endorse and support Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the 2020 election. Never has their work been more important. We look forward to having a president who will uphold his oath of office.”

Capitol Chaos: Deadline’s Full Coverage

IATSE international president Matthew Loeb said in a statement:

“When pro-Trump insurrectionists stormed the United States Capitol building in Washington D.C. today, we watched one of the most egregious assaults on our Democracy in American history. This is unacceptable in America, and we can never allow it to happen again.

“Make no mistake, the people who incited this radical terrorist attack, including those within our own government, are culpable in their propagation of criminal acts and must be held accountable.

“And lest we forget the politicians who, by malice or ignorance, enabled this behavior by acting as Donald Trump’s personal lapdogs over the last four years. To those who stood back and stood by while propagandists attempted to poison our republic: Your remarkable and embarrassing display of spinelessness will not be forgotten. But right now it is of the utmost possible urgency to do the right thing and ensure a peaceful transition of power in this unprecedented moment.

“The American people deserve better because they voted for it. Real American leadership will be restored when Joe Biden is inaugurated January 20th. The will of the people is sacred, and no transgressor will deny it.”