CNN Scores Fourth Best Week Ever From Days Surrounding Capitol Attack & Georgia Runoff Races

Coming off its most watched day ever with the tragedy and murderous chaos of the Donald Trump inspired attack on Congress on January 6, CNN has now posted one of its best weeks ever overall too.

Thrashing usual leader Fox News Channel, the AT&T-owned cabler newser ranked No. #1 in total day, dayside and Monday to Sunday primetime from January 4 – 10. That week encompassed the eve and election day of the bitterly contested Georgia runoff Senate races, the violent invasion and siege of the Capitol by MAGA morons and the delayed certification of the electoral college votes by both the House of Representatives and the upper chamber.

Unveiling a plan to shift around its programming and anchors heading into the first year of Joe Biden’s upcoming administration, CNN may want to think twice now about trying to fix something that has proven consistently since Election Day to be not broken.

In the battleground that is primetime, CNN had 4.7 million viewers over last week and 1.4 million in the key news demographic of adults 25-54. Or put another way, the still Jeff Zucker-run outlet soared 300% in the latter and 273% in the former metric over the same time last year. Not 30% and 27.3%, but 300% and 273%!

In fact, last week was the fourth best week CNN has ever had. Election week 2016, the beginning of the Iraq War in 2003 and the horror of 9/11 in 2001 were the three most watched weeks in the Ted Turner created network’s more than 40-year history.

Slipping back to last week, with a 3.8 million audience and 824,000 in the demo, MSNBC was second, according to Nielsen. The Comcast-own outlet jumped up 108% and 165% respectively over the same time in 2020. In last place was the Rupert Murdoch-owned FNC with 3.4 million viewers in primetime and 590,000 among the 25-54s. What may hurt Fox News more than coming third is the fact that the Trump supporting net was down 6% and 4% in the categories from last year.

Overall, Anderson Cooper 360 performed best in the 25-54 demo in all of cable with 1.8 million viewers.

Coming in at the end of one of the most dramatic and painful weeks in American history, the Wolf Blitzer fronted CNN’s Special Report: The Trump Insurrection on January 10 was tops in total viewers and the demo for that Sunday night.

Actually, with 3.31 million viewers and 883,000 among the 25-54s, The Trump Insurrection was the best any CNN Special Report has done since the channel started the series in 2012.

Turns out even in cable news, there truly may be no school like the old school, after all.