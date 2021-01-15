California Governor Gavin Newsom Refuses To Address Recall Effort, Called “California Coup,” During Press Conference

California Governor Gavin Newsom flew down to Los Angeles on Friday for the opening of a mass vaccination site at Dodger Stadium. Before Newsom stepped to the podium, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti introduced him as “not just California’s governor, but America’s governor.”

During the press conference on the field, Newsom was asked twice about the ongoing effort to recall him, which has garnered over 1 million of the approximately 1.5 million signatures required.

“I’m focused on the vaccine issue,” replied Newsom. “That’s my focus. That’s why I’m here.”

Questioned about California Democratic Party Chairman Rusty Hicks on Tuesday characterizing the recall effort “the California coup,” Newsom declined to engage.

“Respectfully,” he said curtly, “I’m not focusing on those issues.”

According to Politico, Hicks and others on Tuesday tried to ascribe the recall effort to “the California Republican Party and the National Republican Party, recall supporters, and their allies,” whom he said included “the Proud Boys and other extremist groups, and their financial backers.”

Former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, a Republican and recall backer who is exploring a run for governor in 2022, called the “coup” characterization “desperation.” He said, “Team Newsom is using a national tragedy to deflect from his own failures.”

As a counterpoint, Newsom sought to stress the state’s success in addressing the pandemic, saying there have been 1.188 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine administered so far in California. The Dodger Stadium site is expected to vaccinate 4,000 people today and 12,000 people daily once it is fully up and running.”

“We are on pace to exceed our 1 million goal in 10 days,” he said.

