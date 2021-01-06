‘Caillou’ Canceled By PBS & Parents Couldn’t Be Happier

After 20 years on the air, long-running PBS Kids show Caillou has been canceled. PBS Kids made the announcement on Twitter, along with tips for parents on how to break the news to children, but it appears that many are cheering the decision and are happy to say goodbye to a series that they have complained has been teaching their kids bad habits.

Caillou, which first premiered on PBS on September 4, 2000, centers on a precocious boy and his family. The show ran for five seasons until 2010, when it went into syndication on PBS.

It has long been the target of complaints by parents who claimed the show taught their kids to be whiny and bratty, and social media erupted with several viewers celebrating news of the cancellation.

One viewer tweeted a clip of the title character tormenting his baby sister and said, “caillou was one evil ass mf.”

Another wrote “ok but why did caillou’s parents never tell him to shut the f*ck up when he had those stupid tantrums. on god my mom would’ve thrown me out.”

Not all the reaction was negative, however. One viewer tweeted, “so was i the only one that liked caillou?”

