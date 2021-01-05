CAA Signs Scribe Michael Mitnick Of Upcoming MGM Series ‘Dial M For Murder’ & Amblin Pic ‘The Light Of Days’

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has inked playwright and screenwriter Michael Mitnick.

CAA

Mitnick most recently wrote the Alfonso Gomez-Rejon feature The Current War about the electricity war between titans Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse which starred Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon, Tom Holland, and Nicholas Hoult. The pic made its world premiere at TIFF in 2017.

Mitnick’s current projects include Lily and the Octopus at Amazon, the limited series Siegfried & Roy for Peter Chernin, and The Light of Days for Amblin Partners.

He is also adapting the anthology series Dial M for Murder for Alicia Vikander at MGM, with Terence Winter and Andrew Mittman executive producing. Mitnick previously adapted YA novel, The Giver, which Phillip Noyce directed for the screen.

Mitnick wrote the book for the new musical Scotland, PA which had its world premiere at the Roundabout Theatre company in Fall 2019. His play Mysterious Circumstances, based on David Grann’s article in The New Yorker, premiered at Geffen Playhouse in 2019.

Mitnick continues to be represented by Grandview and Sloane Offer Weber & Dern.