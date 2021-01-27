CAA Signs ‘Barbarians’ Showrunners Jan Martin Scharf & Arne Nolting

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed Jan Martin Scharf and Arne Nolting for representation in all areas. Scharf and Nolting are the creators, writers and showrunners of the German series Barbarians on Netflix.

The series topped 36 million views in its first 28 days on the streamer and peaked at #2 in the U.S. Barbarians follows the Battle of the Teutoburg Forest where Germanic warriors halted the northward advance of the Roman Empire in 9 C.E.

Scharf and Nolting created TNT’s miniseries Weinberg, and Club der roten Bänder (The Red Band Society). The former recently directed episodes of the long-running German crime series, Tatort: Cologne.

They continue to be repped by attorney Sebastian Moellmann at Moellmann BiessmannRechtsanwaelte Partnerschaft mbB.