CAA Signs ‘Twilight Zone’ Writer Selwyn Seyfu Hinds

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed screenwriter, producer and author Selwyn Seyfu Hinds.

Hinds’ has a handful of films in development including Prince Of Cats, the adaptation of Ronald Wimberly’s graphic novel, at Legendary; and 1000 Miles, based on the memoir Running A Thousand Miles For Freedom by William and Ellen Craft, to be directed by Hanelle M. Culpepper for Big Beach Films and Zucker Productions.

He is also the showrunner of the upcoming 20th Television/Hulu series Washington Black based on the book by author, Esi Edugyan, starring Sterling K. Brown, who is also producing with The Gotham Group, and to be directed by Anthony Hemingway. Hinds recently worked as a writer-producer on Jordan Peele’s Twilight Zone.

Previously, Hinds served as Editor-in-Chief of the hip hop magazine The Source in the late-‘90s, and created the Vertigo comic-book series Dominique Laveau: Voodoo Child.

Additionally, Hinds has written two non-fiction books, his memoir Gunshots In My Cook-Up, Bits And Bites Of A Hip-Hop Caribbean Life and To A Young Jazz Musician: Letters From The Road, written with Wynton Marsalis.

Hinds continues to be represented by The Gotham Group and Del Shaw Moonves Tanaka Finkelstein & Lezcano.