CAA Taps Rachel Rusch As Co-Head Of Its Motion Picture Talent Department

Rachel Rusch has been named Co-Head of CAA Motion Picture Talent department and will work alongside Franklin Latt in leading the group. Rusch will continue to lead the agency’s Comedy department, a position she has held since 2019.

“Rachel is an extraordinary advocate for artists, a proven leader with a keen understanding of the marketplace, and a valued mentor to many within the agency and beyond,” said CAA Board Members Maha Dakhil and Joel Lubin in a joint statement. “Working collaboratively across the agency, she has led the Comedy department to new heights and will play a critical role in guiding the continued growth of the Motion Picture department in the years to come.”

Rusch, who joined CAA in 2010, represents many of the most prolific and accomplished comic talents working in film and television, including Trevor Noah, James Corden, Sacha Baron Cohen, Leslie Jones, Maria Bakalova, Cecily Strong, Ben Platt, Neal Brennan, Natalie Morales, Paul Walter Hauser, Zooey Deschanel, Tim Robinson, Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle, and Michelle Buteau, among others.

She has also been a driving force in breaking UK comedic talent into the U.S., representing Michael McIntyre, one of the highest-grossing comedians in the world, two-time BAFTA winner Jamie Demetriou (Stath Lets Flats, upcoming Cruella), plus BAFTA-winners Matt Berry (What We Do In The Shadows) and Aisling Bea (Living With Yourself, upcoming Home Alone.