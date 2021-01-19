CAA Acquires Creative Entertainment Agency Tandem

CAA is expanding its digital media partnerships and branded content with the acquisition of Tandem, a leader in the entertainment industry when it comes to sales and creative agencies.

Tandem was founded in 2016 by Libby Bush and Kelsey Berlacher and has built innovative revenue-generating partnerships, digital-first campaigns and creative endeavors for notable clients such as The Walt Disney Studios, ViacomCBS, Funny Or Die, Forbes Entertainment, and Tastemade, among others. They have also worked with leading brands that include Airbnb, Samsung, Starbucks, General Electric, and Clorox. The firm’s services range from partnership sales, strategy and management, to brand positioning and creative.

“In four short years, Libby and Kelsey have built Tandem into a formidable business, with a world-class team that has delivered on all fronts,” said David Freeman and Frank Jung, Co-Heads of CAA’s Digital Media department, in a joint statement. “The acquisition brings Tandem’s deep relationships, creative strategy expertise, and exceptional sales acumen together with CAA’s access and resources to deliver best-in-class opportunities for clients”

“With Tandem, we set out to fuse our collective passion for storytelling, brand building and sales to deliver transformational partnerships that move the needle, and we are so proud of the results we achieved for our clients and company,” said Bush and Berlacher in a joint statement. “In joining CAA, we have found a partner that is like-minded in bringing innovative solutions to business and shares our deep commitment to people and culture. Combining forces with CAA enables us to supercharge our capabilities and best serve all clients in new and exciting ways.”

Tandem, including its founders and employees will operate within CAA’s Digital Media department, working across the agency to identify and expand opportunities for all clients. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.