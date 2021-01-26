Buchwald Inks Strategic Alliance With Sports Agency CSE, Forms Buchwald Sports

Buchwald is getting into the business of sports representation. The full-service talent agency has signed a strategic alliance with leading sports agency CSE to form Buchwald Sports, a partnership that will allow Buchwald to work with CSE and their roster of clients to develop and create opportunities in the unscripted/alternative programming and scripted spaces for film, television, streaming and digital platforms.

CSE represents top coaches, executives, active and retired athletes, broadcasters, correspondents and journalists. Its roster includes legendary goalkeeper and World Cup champion Hope Solo, eight-time All-Star pitcher John Smoltz, Turner Sports and CBS Sports sportscaster Ernie Johnson Jr., CBS Sports college basketball analyst Clark Kellogg, Atlanta Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce and Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue, among many others.

In addition to Buchwald gaining access to the sports agency’s notable roster, the alliance will introduce CSE clients to opportunities provided by the leading full-service entertainment agency. The two companies will be able to partner on developing properties across platforms including film, TV, branding and podcasting.

“In the evergrowing media and marketing landscape, we are thrilled to join forces with CSE. By merging our reputable entertainment client initiatives with CSE’s respected athletes, coaches and journalists, we will create multi-faceted brands and greater creative opportunities for our clients,” said Julia Buchwald and Ryan Martin in a joint statement.

Founded by Lonnie Cooper in 1986, CSE (originally known as Career Sports & Entertainment) is an industry-leading sports and media talent representation agency with offices in Atlanta, Miami, New York, Orlando and Richmond, VA.

“This exciting partnership affords our elite sports, news and entertainment talent even greater resources in developing original content,” said Danny Martoe, CSE President. “In a time where there is an insatiable desire for new documentaries, unscripted shows and podcasts, together we’ll increase the efficiency to deliver top-shelf names to new ideas will change the marketplace.”