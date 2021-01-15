Joe Biden’s Inauguration TV Special Adds Kerry Washington, Bruce Springsteen Eva Longoria & John Legend

Lady Gaga may be belting out the National Anthem at Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ inauguration on January 20, but the Boss will be hitting the stage for the new Commender in Chief in primetime that very night.

Bruce Springsteen has signed on to the Celebrating America TV special that will air on ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC and more next week. The long time Democratic supporter will be joined by John Legend and the Foo Fighters in performances of their own in the Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss-produced show.

With the already announced Tom Hanks hosting, Celebrating America will see Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington somewhat reprise their duties from last summer’s semi-virtual Democratic National Convention, which had the same producers. The Desperate Housewives and Scandal vets will introduce segments in the 2-hour special that starts at 8:30 PM ET on the 20th.

Biden and Harris are scheduled to give remarks over their own in Celebrating America.

The finale for the five-day America United themed event in a deeply and violently divided nation, Celebrating America has already made public that Justin Timberlake will be busting a move or two onstage. Demi Lovato, Ant Clemons and that other Garden State superstar Jon Bon Jovi will be performing also.

More acts and big names are expected to be revealed by the Presidential Inaugural Committee in the next few days.

Along with the TV networks, Celebrating America will be seen on Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, NewsNOW from Fox, and AT&T DIRECTV and U-verse as well as the PIC’s social media feeds