‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Canceled By ITV Because Filming Was Made Impossible By The Pandemic

British broadcaster ITV has canceled the 2021 season of Simon Cowell’s entertainment juggernaut Britain’s Got Talent because producers were not convinced that cast and crew could be kept safe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Syco Entertainment and Thames show was delayed earlier this month, but now it has been abandoned altogether after further logistical complications came to light as Covid-19 continues to rove the country.

A spokesperson for the show said: “Despite everyone at ITV, Thames and Syco doing their best to make it happen, and with our absolute priority of safeguarding the well-being and health of every person involved in the program, from judges, hosts and contestants to all of the crew and audience, the decision has been made to — unfortunately — move the record and broadcast of the 15th series of Britain’s Got Talent to 2022.

“BGT is known for its diversity of talent with big dance groups, wonderful choirs and lavish orchestras at its heart, and it has become clear that not only is it not possible to film auditions with these types of acts in a secure way but also that they are not able to adequately rehearse and prepare safely. Safety has to come first and, as a result, the recording of the show can’t currently go ahead as planned.”

It’s a sign of the complications facing producers as they attempt to soldier on with shoots amid Covid-19’s seemingly endless march. New variants of the disease contributed to the UK’s death toll passing 100,000 this week.

The absence of Britain’s Got Talent will be a blow for ITV, given the show draws tens of millions of viewers and is a significant revenue generator, bringing in sponsorship, advertising, and product placement sales.