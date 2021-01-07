‘Britain’s Got Talent’: ITV Delays Filming On Simon Cowell Show Amid Coronavirus Surge

ITV has delayed production on its blockbuster entertainment show Britain’s Got Talent as coronavirus rampages across the UK.

The Simon Cowell-created Syco Entertainment and Fremantle talent show was due to commence filming later this month, but this has now been postponed indefinitely amid a Covid-19 surge that has forced England into a third national lockdown.

“The filming for the 15th series of Britain’s Got Talent has been postponed from its proposed record dates in late January,” an ITV spokesman said. “With the announcement of the latest Government health guidelines and with our priority of safeguarding the well-being of everyone involved in our programmes we, together with the production teams at Thames and Syco, have taken the decision to move the record and broadcast of the forthcoming series.”

Although production is continuing across the UK despite the lockdown, Britain’s Got Talent producers decided it would be impossible to stage the show in the current conditions. They are taking a safety-first approach given that hundreds of people are involved in making the series, and that acts travel from all over the world to take part.

It is not the first time coronavirus has derailed Britain’s Got Talent. Last year’s live finals had to be pushed back from spring to fall because of the pandemic, while the Christmas special was also delayed after members of the team tested positive.