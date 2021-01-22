Brie Larson To Star In ‘Lessons In Chemistry’ Apple TV+ Series From Susannah Grant

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson is set to headline and executive produce Lessons In Chemistry, a drama from Unbelievable co-creator Susannah Grant and Aggregate Films, which is set at Apple with a straight-to-series order.

Larson is attached as the star/executive producer of another Apple drama, which received a straight-to-series order in March 2019. The untitled female-focused CIA drama based on Amaryrillis Fox’s memoir, from Lynette Howell Taylor’s 51 Entertainment and studio Media Res, is currently on hold. It was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic and will now have to wait as Larson is gearing up for Captain Marvel II.

Lessons In Chemistry is based on the upcoming debut novel from author, science editor and copyrighter Bonnie Garmus. Set in the early 1960s, it follows Elizabeth Zott (Larson), whose dream of being a scientist is put on hold in a society deeming that women belong in the domestic sphere, not the professional one. When Elizabeth finds herself pregnant, alone and fired from her lab, she musters the ingenuity only a single mother has. She accepts a job as a host on a TV cooking show, and sets out to teach a nation of overlooked housewives — and the men who are suddenly listening — a lot more than recipes … all the while craving a return to her true love: science.

Grant is writing and executive producing. Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan also exec produce through their Aggregate Films. Apple Studios is the studio.

Larson, who won a lead actress Oscar for Room, became Marvel’s first female lead superhero with Captain Marvel. Her titular character also appeared in Avengers: Endgame and next headlines Captain Marvel II. Larson also starred in the 2019 movie Just Mercy.

Grant co-created, executive produced and ran Netflix’s Unbelievable, which earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Limited Series. The writer, who received an Oscar nomination for Erin Brokovich, also created the series A Gifted Man.

The Lessons In Chemistry Apple deal was first reported by Variety.