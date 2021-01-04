‘Bridgerton’ & ‘We Can Be Heroes’ Join ‘The Midnight Sky’ As Top Netflix Festive Titles, Streamer Lines Up Sequel To Robert Rodriguez Kids Film

Netflix has unwrapped some viewing data for its most-watched titles across the festive period, highlighting numbers for Shonda Rhimes’ Bridgerton and Robert Rodriguez’s children’s feature film We Can Be Heroes.

This comes after Deadline revealed that George Clooney’s sci-fi thriller The Midnight Sky was on course to be watched by 72M households in its first four weeks.

The streamer has disclosed that period drama Bridgerton is on course to become its fifth-biggest original series launch, with 63M households projected to watch across its first 28 days.

Separately, We Can Be Heroes, which stars Priyanka Chopra Jones, Pedro Pascal, Christian Slater and YaYa Gosselin, is projected to be watched by 44M households in the same time period, having reached No. 1 on its kids overall list in 88 countries.

As a result of the latter, Netflix has put a sequel for the kids superhero film in development.

There’s no news of a renewal for Bridgerton, but it’d be surprising if Netflix didn’t hand Shonda Rhimes’ first project for the streamer a second season following these numbers.

The drama, created by Chris Van Dusen, reached No. 1 on Netflix’s top 10 list in 76 countries, including the U.S., UK, Brazil, France and South Africa, as well as in the top 10 in every country where Netflix operates apart from Japan.

These numbers makes the show, which stars Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page, its fifth-biggest new series launch, behind The Witcher, the third season of Stranger Things, the fourth season of Money Heist and Tiger King.

The latest data drop come a month after the streamer revealed viewer trends for 2020.

Last year was a bumper year for foreign-language dramas such as Spain’s The Platform and Germany’s Barbarians, as well as action titles such as Extraction and Cobra Kai, stand-up comedy and non-scripted shows.