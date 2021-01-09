‘Bridgerton’ Star Regé-Jean Page Responds To James Bond Rumors

Bridgerton heartthrob Regé-Jean Page opened up Friday night about rumors on becoming the new 007.

“If you’re a brit and you do something of any regard that people renown well, people are going to start saying the ‘B word,'” Page said, referring to “Bond” on Friday’s episode of Tonight with Jimmy Fallon.

Page, who charms the women in Netflix and Shondaland’s period romance drama Bridgerton, became the focus of 007-centered rumors and hopes fueled by social media and internet. Like Page, a number of English actors including Henry Golding and Idris Elba came into the James Bond conversation after notable debuts.

The Bridgerton actor, who stars as the Duke of Hastings, said that even being considered by fans on the internet to replace Daniel Craig as the iconic spy is a “merit badge.”

“I’m very glad to have the badge, I’m very glad to be in the company of such people whop have the badge, but it’s just a badge,” Page says.

Watch the full Tonight with Jimmy Fallon segment above.