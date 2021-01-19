‘Bridgerton’: Netflix Teases “Exciting News” This Week As Shondaland Drama Closes In On Renewal

Bridgerton fans can expect some “exciting news” later this week, according to Netflix.

The hit Shondaland drama is expected to be renewed any day after the breakout success of its first season and the streamer used its latest quarterly financial results to tease viewers.

“This title has proven immensely popular and we’ll have some exciting news about Bridgerton later this week,” it noted in its fourth quarterly shareholder letter.

This comes after Netflix disclosed that the period drama, which debuted on December 25, was on course to be watched by 63M households across its first 28 days – making it the streamer’s fifth biggest original series launch.

The show follows eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family look for love and happiness in London high society.

Starring Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton and Rege-Jean Page as Duke of Hastings Simon Bassett, the series is based on Julia Quinn’s novels set in the world of Regency London.

There are eight books in Quinn’s series and creator and showrunner Chris Van Dusen has said that while the first season was primarily about Daphe’s love story with Simon, he would like to tell stories for all of the Bridgerton siblings – including four sons Anthony, Benedict, Colin and Gregory and three other daughters Eloise, Francesca and Hyacinth. Van Dusen said that, in success, he would like for it to run eight seasons.

A second season, if it follows the course of the books, is expected to follow Anthony Bridgerton, played by Jonathan Bailey. The second book – The Viscount Who Loved Me – focused on his story.

There are also plenty of loose ends to tie up from season one after [SPOILER] Penelope Featherington, played by Derry Girls’ Nicola Coughlan, was revealed to be shady gossip columnist Lady Whistledown, and Polly Walker’s Portia Featherington found out who inherited her late husband’s estate.

Season one also starred Adjoa Andoh as Lady Danbury, Ruby Barker as Marina Thompson, Sabrina Bartlett as Siena Rosso, Harriet Cains as Philipa Featherington, Bessie Carter as Prudence Featherington, Ruth Gemmell as Violet Bridgerton, Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton, Claudia Jessie as Eloise Bridgerton, Ben Miller as Archibald Featherington, Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Golda Rosheuvel as Queen Charlotte, Luke Thompson as Benedict Bridgerton and Julie Andrews as the voice of Lady Whistledown.

Bridgerton marks Shondaland’s first show for Netflix after Shonda Rhimes striking a major overall deal. Rhimes exec produces alongside Van Dusen and Betsy Beers.