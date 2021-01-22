‘Bridgerton’ Star Luke Thompson Signs With UK Management Firm Insight

EXCLUSIVE: Brit actor Luke Thompson, who plays Benedict Bridgerton in Netflix’s all-the-rage series Bridgerton, has signed with UK management firm Insight.

Shondaland’s convention-busting Regency-era period drama was yesterday renewed for a second season by the streamer. The adaptation of Julia Quinn’s novel has captivated viewers to become one of Netflix’s most watched series premieres with 63 million households projected to have seen at least a portion of it in the first four weeks.

RADA-trained actor Thompson recently played British politician Peter Hain in feature Misbehaviour, starring Keira Knightly, Jessie Buckley and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

The Evening Standard Best Newcomer-nominee is also known for his stage work in West End productions including Hamlet, The Oresteia and King Lear opposite Ian McKellen.

At Insight he will be repped by Maya Hambro and Tim Bradbeer. He was formerly represented by Curtis Brown, and currently has no U.S. representation.

We revealed the launch last year of UK management firm Insight Management & Production, whose roster includes Emma Corrin, who plays Lady Diana Spencer in the new series of Netflix’s The Crown, BAFTA Breakthrough Brit Abubakar Salim and Peaky Blinders actor Jordan Bolger.