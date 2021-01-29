MSNBC’s Brian Williams Invokes ‘Jerry Maguire’ In Mocking Kevin McCarthy’s Meeting With Donald Trump

When MSNBC’s Brian Williams promised “exclusive video” of the meeting between House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and former President Donald Trump, the result was a clip from Jerry Maguire.

The scene was a famous one. “You complete me,” Maguire, played by Tom Cruise, tells Dorothy Boyd, played by Renee Zellweger.

“You had me at hello,” she responds.

After the clip played, Williams’ guest, Baratunde Thurston, chuckled and another guest, Bill Kristol, smiled and shook his head.

“Obviously we have rolled the wrong clip and we were sold a bill of goods here,” Williams said.

The clip took off on social media. Fred Guttenberg, the gun reform advocate whose daughter was killed in the Parkland shooting massacre, tweeted it out, and it has drawn more than 1.3 million views.

“Someone of course is going to be in big trouble,” Williams added of the faux mix up.

Williams point was that “you got the leader of the Republicans in the House going down to kiss the ring and God knows what else, meeting with a deposed former president in his underdecorated Florida home.”

“Brian I am still recovering from the video clip,” Thurston said.

On Jan. 13, as the House was debating whether to impeach Trump for the second time, McCarthy said that the then-president bore some responsibility for the siege on the Capitol a week earlier. But his meeting at Mar-a-Lago was a signal that McCarthy’s criticism has softened and that the meeting was intended to get back in Trump’s good graces.