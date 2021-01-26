Brian Keane Joins Nickelodeon Animation Studios As EVP Production & Operations

Nickelodeon Animation Studios has penciled in Brian Keane for its newly created post of EVP Production & Operations.

Keane, who spent a decade-plus as EVP/COO of Blue Sky Studios, will oversee plans to scale, manage and support productions across Nickelodeon series, movies and its Studio business in Burbank and New York. He will be based in NYC and report to Nickelodeon Animation president Ramsey Naito.

“Brian’s love of animation, operational expertise and producorial spirit will greatly contribute to Nickelodeon’s culture and success,” Naito said in a statement. “Keane and Yen’s partnership fortifies our studio’s mission to produce and deliver the highest quality content for kids and families everywhere across multiple platforms.”

Under the new structure, head of physical production Angelique Yen will report to Keane.

“I have always admired Nickelodeon’s irreverent and creator-driven spirit, and I’m so excited to be joining the studio at a time of global growth and evolution,” Keane said. “I look forward to working with the Nick team on this transformative chapter ahead.”

Nickelodeon Animation Studios also announced execs for two other new positions today. Jennie Monica has been appointed VP Series Production, managing animated series, and Kara Lord Piersimoni will join as VP Production for Nickelodeon Movies, managing all aspects of physical production for movies. Both execs will report to Yen.

Monica is co-EP on SpongeBob SquarePants. She began her career at Nickelodeon in 1998 on the hit toon and has held many roles on the SpongeBob movie and TV series franchise over the years — from casting and music supervisor to production manager, line producer and producer. She also has served as casting and music supervisor on Chalk Zone, The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius and other shows.

Lord Piersimoni most recently served as VP Production at Guru Studios. Before that she was Senior Director at Sparkhouse Studios/1517 Media Group, where her credits include exec producing Whirl. She also has held positions at Disney Feature Animation, Disneytoon Studios, Starz Animation, Digital Domain Media Group and Warner Animation Group/Lego.