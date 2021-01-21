Former Lionsgate Exec Brady Fujikawa Joins BRON Studios As EVP Of Film

EXCLUSIVE: BRON Studios has brought on Brady Fujikawa for the role of Executive Vice President of Film where he, reporting directly to Chairman and CEO Aaron L. Gilbert, will oversee all film production from development and financing through production and distribution.

Prior to landing at BRON, Fujikawa was an exec at Lionsgate, working on his own slate of films including the upcoming action-comedy, The Unbearable Weight Of Massive Talent starring Nicolas Cage, the dramatic thriller London, which has Oscar Isaac starring and Ben Stiller directing, and Joy F*ck Club, which Point Grey is producing. Fujikawa also previously served as an executive at Good Universe, where he managed the development and production of film projects including the hit comedy Good Boys for Universal as well as Kay Cannon’s Blockers.

Other credits include serving as a co-producer of the Netflix romantic comedy Always Be My Maybe as well as executive producer of the Nicolas Pesce-directed The Grudge reboot for Sony. Fujikawa got his start as an assistant at Legendary Entertainment, where he was subsequently promoted to Creative Executive and developed a diverse slate of commercial films.

“Throughout Brady’s career, he has successfully been able to develop a wide range of films and budgets which appeals to BRON. His combined experience across all aspects of film production will serve BRON well and help us continue to create meaningful content in an efficient way,” remarked Gilbert.

“I have long admired BRON’s commitment to telling important and socially relevant stories without sacrificing entertainment value,” said Fujikawa. Having been able to get to know Aaron, Brenda, and the rest of the leadership team, it is very clear why BRON is one of the few companies in the business that drives culture, rather than follow it. It is an honor and privilege to take the reins of its principal division, and I look forward to being a small part in this exceptional company’s continued growth.”