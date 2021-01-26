Kevin Hart Joins Cate Blanchett In Eli Roth’s ‘Borderlands’ Movie

Kevin Hart has closed a deal to star alongside Cate Blanchett in Borderlands, Eli Roth’s feature film adaptation of the bestselling series of video games in the works at Lionsgate.

Hart will play Roland, a skilled soldier-turned-mercenary, in the film, which is set in the distant future when four “Vault Hunters” travel to the distant planet Pandora to hunt down an alien vault rumored to contain advanced alien technology. Craig Mazin (Chernobyl) wrote the most recent draft of the screenplay.

Blanchett is playing Lilith, one of the main protagonists in the open-world role-playing game series.

Avi Arad and Ari Arad are producing Borderlands via Arad Productions, with Erik Feig producing via Picturestart. Randy Pitchford and Strauss Zelnick are executive producing.

