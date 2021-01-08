‘Bob’s Burgers’ Character Designer Dave Creek Dies After Skydiving Accident

Dave Creek, the long-time character designer on popular animated comedy Bob’s Burgers, has died after a skydiving accident.

Creek’s colleagues on the show confirmed the news on social media, posting a variety of tributes (see below). The Cartoon Brew website reported that the animator died yesterday after sustaining significant injuries from the accident last weekend.

Creek worked on Fox Network’s Bob’s Burgers from its inception in 2011, initially as a character designer and then as a lead character designer. He also had credits including Apple TV+ show Central Park, Brickleberry and the film Happiness Is A Warm Blanket, Charlie Brown.

He was a passionate skydiver, as evidenced by numerous posts on his Instagram account. Creek also spent his time making intricate treehouses constructed around bonsai trees.

Tributes flooded in from Creek’s colleagues and contemporaries:

We lost a great artist and a great friend at Bobs today – our lead character designer Dave Creek. Here’s one of his many designs, Lady Tinsel, and one of his incredible tree houses. pic.twitter.com/5yX4fZ8ZiQ — Bernard Derriman (@derriman) January 8, 2021

Today we tragically lost our Lead Character designer and friend, Dave Creek. A wonderfully brilliant and talented man who I can guarantee designed your favourite character on Bob’s at some point. I’ll miss you, buddy x https://t.co/NOxEq1VOGw — Simon Chong (@chongster62) January 8, 2021

If you love Bob’s Burgers, you loved Dave Creek. He was an adventurous funny outgoing amazing artist and one of the most incredible, interesting people I ever met. I often thought that Dave really knew how to live, and I wish he got to live some more. Rest In Peace, buddy. 💔 https://t.co/PMf1jKT0Zc — Wendy Molyneux (@WendyMolyneux) January 8, 2021