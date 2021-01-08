Click to Skip Ad
'Bob's Burgers' Character Designer Dave Creek Dies After Skydiving Accident

'Bob's Burgers' Character Designer Dave Creek Dies After Skydiving Accident

Dave Creek / Bob's Burgers
Dave Creek / Bob's Burgers Dave Creek / Fox Networks

Dave Creek, the long-time character designer on popular animated comedy Bob’s Burgers, has died after a skydiving accident.

Creek’s colleagues on the show confirmed the news on social media, posting a variety of tributes (see below). The Cartoon Brew website reported that the animator died yesterday after sustaining significant injuries from the accident last weekend.

Creek worked on Fox Network’s Bob’s Burgers from its inception in 2011, initially as a character designer and then as a lead character designer. He also had credits including Apple TV+ show Central Park, Brickleberry and the film Happiness Is A Warm Blanket, Charlie Brown.

He was a passionate skydiver, as evidenced by numerous posts on his Instagram account. Creek also spent his time making intricate treehouses constructed around bonsai trees.

Tributes flooded in from Creek’s colleagues and contemporaries:

ad