Bob Read Dies Of Covid-19: ‘Inside Edition’ Managing Editor Was 60

Bob Read, the managing editor and senior investigative producer for Inside Edition, died Saturday of complications from Covid-19. He was 60.

Read’s death was announced by Inside Edition, where he had worked since 1990. For the past 10 months, he had focused largely on the show’s pandemic coverage.

In a statement, the program described Read as “a mentor to so many of our staff,” and said his “legacy will live on through the countless people whose careers he shaped.”

“His passion, tireless energy, and grace under pressure inspired all of us to do our best work,” the statement continued.

Read began his journalism career at ABC News 20/20, where during his eight-year tenure he produced a variety of news, features and investigative reports. He also worked at Dateline NBC, where he produced mainly investigative reports.

Read, a resident of Long Island, NY, was diagnosed with Covid-19 on Dec. 18. He is survived by wife Michele, son Tyler and daughter Casey.

Tonight’s episode of Inside Edition will include a tribute to Read. Watch it below.