Jeremy Davies Joins Scott Derrickson Blumhouse Film ‘The Black Phone’

EXCLUSIVE: We have learned that Jeremy Davies has been cast in Scott Derrickson’s upcoming film for Blumhouse and Universal, The Black Phone.

Derrickson and frequent collaborator C. Robert Cargill adapted the script based on Joe Hill’s short story.

Derrickson, Cargill and Jason Blum, for Blumhouse, are producing the film. Universal and Blumhouse will present the Crooked Highway production. Joe Hill is an executive producer.

Davies recently won a BAFTA Games Award for his turn in Playstation’s God of War as Baldur. He made his film debut starring in David O. Russell’s acclaimed first film, Spanking the Monkey, which won the Audience Award at the Sundance Film Festival and earned Davies an Independent Spirit Award nomination. His portrayal of Tom Hanks’ interpreter, CPL Upham, in Steven Spielberg’s Oscar winning film, Saving Private Ryan, garnered notable critical acclaim for Davies, including a co-nomination for a SAG award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast. Davies’ other feature credits include Steven Soderbergh’s Solaris with George Clooney and Viola Davis, Werner Herzog’s Rescue Dawn with Christian Bale, Going All the Way with Ben Affleck; Wim Wenders’ Million Dollar Hotel, Lars von Trier’s Dogville and Manderlay with Nicole Kidman and The House That Jack Built with Matt Dillon, The Locusts with Vince Vaughn, Nell with Jodie Foster, and Twister with Philip Seymour Hoffman.

In television, Davies won an Emmy for his Guest Actor Drama Series turn in FX’s Justified. On that show he played the ferocious, fragile Kentucky outlaw Dickie Bennett, which notched his two Emmy noms overall. Davies played Daniel Faraday in JJ Abrams’ Lost. Other TV credits include HBO’s The Laramie Project, Bryan Fuller’s series, Hannibal and American Gods, Greg Berlanti’s Arrow, Flash and Supergirl, as well as Sleepy Hollow, Constantine, Lucifer, Texas Rising with Bill Paxton, and David Lynch’s re-boot of Twin Peaks.

Davies is represented by Zero Gravity Management and attorney Karl Austen.