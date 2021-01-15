‘Black Mafia Family’: Michole Briana White, Ajiona Alexus, Eric Kofi-Abrefa & Myles Truitt Join Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s Series On Starz

EXCLUSIVE: Michole Briana White (Songbird), Ajiona Alexus (Empire), Eric Kofi-Abrefa (Blue Story) and Myles Truitt (Kin) are set as series regulars opposite Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. and Da’Vinchi in Starz’s drama series Black Mafia Family, from executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (Power, Power Book II: Ghost, For Life) and writer/executive producer and Detroit native Randy Huggins (Star, Rebel, Power). Black Mafia Family is produced through Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television in association with Starz and Lionsgate Television. The series begins filming in Atlanta and Detroit this month.

Black Mafia Family is inspired by the true story of two brothers who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980’s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in this country. Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory’s (Flenory Jr.) charismatic leadership, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory’s (Da’Vinchi) business acumen and the fraternal partnership’s vision beyond the drug trade and into the world of Hip Hop would render the brothers iconic on a global level. Their unwavering belief in family loyalty would be the cornerstone of their partnership and the crux of their eventual estrangement. The series is about love, kinship and capitalism in the pursuit of the American dream.

Related Story 'Confronting A Serial Killer' Starz Docuseries Details Samuel Little, The Most Prolific Murderer In US History

White will play Lucille, the strong-willed, dignified mother of Demetrius and Terry Flenory. Lucille is a devout Christian who does everything she can to protect her marriage on one hand, and her sons on the other, while navigating the toughest storm of their life.

Alexis will portray Kato, the fierce and ambitious corner girl in Meech and Terry’s crew. Kato is a brilliant and troubled young woman, and the Flenory brothers are the first to treat her like family. She wants to prove her trust and do right by them, but she has a secret that could get everyone killed.

Kofi-Abrefa is Lamar. A cross between a serial killer and a court jester, Lamar is an erratic street legend whose unbelievable stories of conquest are part of hood lore. Lamar returns to Southwest Detroit to reclaim his turf and his lady. But Demetrius Flenory is occupying both, forcing a battle between old school and new.

Truitt will play B-Mickie, the third OG in Meech and Terry’s drug crew. A laid-back, philosophizing stoner who marches to the beat of his own drum, B-Mickie is getting tired of taking orders from the Flenorys, especially when he knows he could do better. He’s a constant source of friction and comedic relief.

In addition to Flenory Jr. and Da’Vinchi they join previously announced series regulars Russell Hornsby and Steve Harris, and Arkeisha “Kash Doll” Knight and Wood Harris, who recur.

Jackson will executive produce via his G-Unit Film and Television banner as part of his overall deal with Starz. Huggins also will executive produce with Terri Kopp, Anthony Wilson and Anne Clements. Senior Vice President of Original Programming Kathryn Tyus-Adair is the executive overseeing the series on behalf of Starz. Erin Conroy is the executive overseeing the series on behalf of Lionsgate.

White most recently appeared in Michael Bay’s feature Songbird and will next be seen in upcoming thriller Six Feet and in James Wan’s horror film Malignant. She can currently be seen in a recurring role on Amazon’s Goliath and recently recurred on the second season of Dead To Me. She’s repped by SMS Talent and Silver J Management.

Alexus’ previous credits include recurring roles on Fox’s Empire and Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why. She’s repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency and Earn B. Management.

Kofi-Abrefa can currently be seen in Paramount’s Blue Story, from music artist Rapman. He recently filmed a series regular role in The One for Netflix, based on John Marr’s critically acclaimed novel, a recurring role on the USA Network series Treadstone, and he worked on the Sundance Lab film Pretty Red Dress, from writer/director Dionne Edwards. Feature credits include Fury opposite Brad Pitt, Oliver Stone’s Snowden and I.T. opposite Pierce Brosnan. He’s repped by Thruline Entertainment.

Truitt most recently recurred heavily in OWN’s Queen Sugar and the CW’s Black Lightning. He previously starred in a pivotal flashback episode of Emmy-winning FX comedy Atlanta and played the lead role of Eli Solinski in Jonathan Baker’s 2018 action-drama feature Kin. He’s repped by UTA and J Pervis Talent Agency.