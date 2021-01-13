‘Black Mafia Family’: Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. & Da’Vinchi To Star In Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s Series On Starz; Tasha Smith To Direct

Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., the son of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory, and Da’Vinchi (All American, grown-ish) are set to star in Starz’s drama series Black Mafia Family, from executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (Power, Power Book II: Ghost, For Life) and writer/executive producer and Detroit native Randy Huggins (Star, Rebel, Power). Additionally, Tasha Smith (Empire, Power) will direct the first episode and multiple others, and Wood Harris (Empire, Creed) will join his brother Steve Harris in a recurring role. Black Mafia Family is produced through Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television in association with Starz and Lionsgate Television. The series begins filming in Atlanta and Detroit this month.

Flenory Jr., the son of Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory will make his acting debut starring as his father and Da’Vinchi will portray Demetrius’ brother Terry “Southwest T” Flenory.

Tasha Smith, Wood Harris Courtesy of Starz

Black Mafia Family is inspired by the true story of two brothers who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980’s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in this country. Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory’s charismatic leadership, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory’s business acumen and the fraternal partnership’s vision beyond the drug trade and into the world of Hip Hop would render the brothers iconic on a global level. Their unwavering belief in family loyalty would be the cornerstone of their partnership and the crux of their eventual estrangement. The series is about love, kinship and capitalism in the pursuit of the American dream.

Flenory Jr.’s “Big Meech” is a charming and ambitious Detroit legend-in-the-making, who becomes the face of the operation. Hungry for his slice of the American dream, Meech quickly advances from a corner boy to a mid-level man, who knows when to use the carrot or the stick as he and his brother set out to become the Kings of Detroit.

Da’ Vinchi’s Terry “Southwest T” Flenory is the quiet and calculating brains behind the scene. Terry is torn between two competing identities: being a new father and becoming the first male in their family to graduate high school, or tight-roping as a serendipitous dealer who must protect his brother from himself as well as secure their safety.

Harris will play Pat, the revered O.G. who gives Meech and Terry their first shot in the game. He instills a family first attitude that the Flenorys adopt until they begin to outshine their mentor and pursue their own independence.

They join previously announced series regulars Russell Hornsby as Charles Flenory and Steve Harris as Detective Bryant, and entertainer Arkeisha “Kash Doll” Knight, who recurs as Monique.

Jackson will executive produce via his G-Unit Film and Television banner as part of his overall deal with Starz. Huggins also will executive produce with Terri Kopp, Anthony Wilson and Anne Clements. Senior Vice President of Original Programming Kathryn Tyus-Adair is the executive overseeing the series on behalf of Starz. Erin Conroy is the executive overseeing the series on behalf of Lionsgate.

Smith, who has starred in Empire, Power, Why Did I Get Married? and For Better or Worse, among others, has served as director on several series including P-Valley, Star and Big Sky. Smith, along with executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, was instrumental in Demetrius Flenory Jr.’s casting. Smith is repped by Verve and managed by Sherry Marsh.

Da’Vinchi can also be seen recurring as Darnell Hayes on the hit CW series All American. He also previously recurred on Freeform’s grown-ish, and was cast as a series regular in last year’s HBO Max pilot Vegas High. Da’Vinchi is repped by Pantheon and Pallas Management Group.

Flenery Jr. and Jackson are repped by APA.