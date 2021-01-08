‘Big Sky’ Premiere Soars To 14.7 Million Viewers In Multiplatform+35

The series premiere of David E. Kelley’s Big Sky has surged in multiplatform+35 viewing. Over 35 days of viewing on linear and digital platforms, the premiere episode has reached 14.7 million Total Viewers, making it ABC’s most-watched debut since The Good Doctor in September 2017.

Big Sky also scored in the key Adults 18-49 demo, rising to a 3.97 rating with 35 days of multiplatform viewing. It marked ABC’s highest-rated series debut in the demo since A Million Little Things in September 2018, and is nearly six times the premiere episode’s initial Live+Same Day rating (0.68). In addition, the ABC drama picked up an additional 10.5 million viewers over its initial Live+Same Day average (4.2 million) with delayed viewing on linear and digital platforms.

The series, created by Big Littles Lies’ Kelley and based on C.J Box’s book, follows private detective Cassie Dewell, played by Kylie Bunbury, and ex-cop Jenny Hoyt, played by Katheryn Winnick, who join forces to search for two sisters who have been kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana. But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area, they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.

The series also stars Brian Geraghty as Ronald Pergman, Dedee Pfeiffer as Denise Brisbane, Natalie Alyn Lind as Danielle Sullivan, Jade Pettyjohn as Grace Sullivan, Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie and Valerie Mahaffey as Helen Pergman.

Produced by 20th Television in association with A+E Studios, Big Sky is exec produced by Kelley, Ross Fineman, Matthew Gross, Paul McGuigan, Box and Gwyneth Horder-Payton.