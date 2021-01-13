‘Big City Greens’ Renewed For Season 3 At Disney Channel As Creators Chris & Shane Houghton Ink Overall Deal

EXCLUSIVE: Cricket Green and his now-urban family are coming back for more. Disney Channel has handed a Season 3 renewal to the toon comedy Big City Greens, and its creators Chris Houghton and Shane Houghton inked an overall deal with Disney Television Animation.

Under the agreement, the brothers will continue their work on Big City Greens and develop new animated series, shorts and movies for Disney Channel and Disney+.

Shane Houghton, left and Chris Houghton Disney Channel

“Chris and Shane have a wonderfully unique vision for characters and stories with both humor and heart, and we’re especially pleased to continue working with them on more Big City Greens and other creative ventures,” said Meredith Roberts, SVP/General Manager, Television Animation, at Disney Channels.

Big City Greens follows mischievous and optimistic 10-year-old Cricket Green (Chris Houghton), who moves from the country to the big city with his wildly out of place family — older sister Tilly, father Bill and Gramma Alice. The series is influenced by the Houghton brothers’ childhood growing up in the small rural town of St. Johns, MI, with many of the locations and characters inspired by their real-life family members and townsfolk.

The voice cast of the series from Disney Television Animation also includes Artemis Pebdani, Marieve Herington and Bob Joles.

Big City Greens premiered in June 2018 and has ranked among the top five animated series across all of cable with kids and girls 6-11 for two consecutive quarters.

“We are excited to be deepening our relationship with Disney,” Chris and Shane Houghton said in a joint statement. “They have been very supportive of us and our crazy ideas, and we are looking forward to continuing to grow Big City Greens as well as develop new and exciting projects together.”

The Houghton brothers, who created the comic book Reed Gunther and whose credits also include comics for The Simpsons, Adventure Time and Peanuts, are repped by the Gotham Group and attorney Matthew Saver.