BFI Posts Job Ad For £100k Director Of Film Fund Role

The British Film Institute, the UK’s lead organization for film, has posted the advert for one of its top jobs: the Director of BFI Film Fund. Scroll down for the full ad.

The role, which has been vacant for more than a year after Ben Roberts assumed the role of BFI CEO in late 2019, includes leading on strategic investment of Lottery funds and helping to increase diversity. The job spec also calls for more investment in episodic work and new media.

Many of the BFI’s leading roles to date have been considered ‘jobs for life’, a move opposed by those calling for more diversity of voices, but in this instance the role has a fixed term of 3 years “in order to maintain diversity of voice and approach in the leadership of the Film Fund”.

The BFI’s recent investments include The Souvenir, Saint Maud and The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind.

BFI CEO Ben Roberts said: “This is an exciting time to lead the Film Fund. The quality of UK films released over the last year has been outstanding, and storytelling and expression has never felt more urgent. This is a major role that carries significant responsibilities – to support exceptional independent filmmaking, to ensure an openness in approach and, above all else, celebrate diversity in the work we support. We’re looking for someone with vision to lead a highly talented team and point the Fund to the future.”

BFI Film Fund Job Ad:

Director of BFI National Lottery Film Fund

c£100,000 package including pension and benefits

Fixed Term for 3 years with potential to extend for a further 1-2 years

We promote and support flexible working. This role can be based anywhere in the UK. Planned travel to BFI sites will be required, including to our HQ in London.

The Director of BFI National Lottery Film Fund will lead on the strategic and cultural direction for our investment of National Lottery funds into filmmakers and new work, ensuring that we represent the true breadth and diversity of independent filmmaking in the UK, aligned to the BFI’s wider mission and strategy.

The BFI has an outstanding tradition of supporting landmark new work, from Isaac Julien’s Young Soul Rebels in 1991 to Rose Glass’ St Maud in 2020. You will continue this practice, supporting filmmakers and projects that truly embody the independent spirit.

We are looking for a bold leader with a true breadth of vision, experience in creative storytelling and a passion for representation.

The role encompasses:

· Our National Lottery investments in film production and development through the Film Fund

· Our national talent development programmes, delivered through BFI NETWORK and other partnerships

· Our support for producers – including through the BFI Vision Awards

· Our support for documentary filmmaking, which is currently delivered in partnership with Doc Society

As we take on a more expansive view of storytelling onscreen, you will also be responsible for designing and developing our approach to supporting episodic, interactive and immersive work. This means exploiting the potential to create culturally rich narratives through new forms, and anticipating arising opportunities in emerging media.

You will also work closely on commissioning strategies with colleagues at the BFI London Film Festival and the BFI National Archive.

We are committed to creating opportunity for everyone, striving for the widest inclusion and representation across all we do. The BFI Diversity Standards drive change and best practice in onscreen representation and creative leadership, and we have representation targets for all of our funds.

Our investments in new work and emerging talent are a fundamental element of this commitment and you will stimulate, champion and challenge the team as you provide continued leadership on inclusion. This means embracing the new in all its forms, and being as comfortable welcoming the radical as the regular.

You and your team will work with the CEO and BFI colleagues – and across industry – to ensure the optimum conditions for a healthy independent UK sector.

Given the influential nature of the role, and in order to maintain diversity of voice and approach in the leadership of the Film Fund, this role is fixed term for 3 years, with the potential to extend for a further 1-2 years.

The BFI is currently reviewing its operating model. At present it is expected that the role will report into the Executive Board, with an interim reporting line into the CEO until the new leadership team is established.

You will enjoy benefits such as our pension scheme, excellent support for working parents, 28-33 days annual leave, tickets to BFI festivals and events plus many others.

Further details about the post can be obtained by visiting http://www.bfi.org.uk/about-bfi/job-opportunities.

The closing date for applications is Thursday 4 February 2021.

First interviews will be held week commencing 15 February 2021.