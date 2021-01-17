Betty White Turns 99, Basks In Outpouring Of Social Media Affection And Slates ‘Pet Set’ Release

MPI Media Group has teamed with Darren Wadyko Media and Betty White via her Albets Enterprises banner to release the long-lost 1971 series. It will be available on Apple TV, Google Play and Prime Video during its initial rollout, with more platforms expected later this year.
For the uninitiated, White’s career started in the test days of television and has brought her multiple Emmy Awards, thanks to her work on such classic TV as The Golden Girls, The Mary Tyler Moore Show, and Hot in Cleveland, as well as countless game and talk show appearances.
The new DVD special features include a behind-the-scenes look at the series, original promotional spots, the featurettes Betty White: Game Show Goddess and Betty White: Queen of Television, Betty’s Photo Album, and her public service ads.
Betty White and Albets Enterprises are repped by APA.
Some celebrity shout-outs to White on social media:
I still get warm when I see this look. Happy 99 baby. You are a testament to living life on your own terms. Sending you a great big socially distanced kiss. I love you @BettyMWhite pic.twitter.com/DWM9tTthIm
— Ed Asner (@TheOnlyEdAsner) January 17, 2021
"Butterflies are like women – We may be delicate but we can fly through a hurricane" -Betty White
Today is the day a giant was born. Happy Worthday @BettyMWhite pic.twitter.com/oWD3gyC1Cu
— Regina King (@ReginaKing) January 17, 2021
Wishing the incomparable Betty White a very happy 99th birthday! 🥳 What's your favorite Betty White role, friends? pic.twitter.com/vUfzO7BiiE
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 17, 2021
Happy birthday to my pal @BettyMWhite The sweetest, dearest kindest and funniest person I’ve ever had the good fortune to work with. #HappyBirthdayBettyWhite pic.twitter.com/q3dx41UQMU
— Craig Ferguson (@CraigyFerg) January 17, 2021
Happy birthday, @BettyMWhite! You’re a miracle in every way.
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 17, 2021
Today is the anniversary of birth for Muhammad Ali & Cus D’Amato. Also happy bday to @MichelleObama , @jakepaul , Steve Harvey , @RayJ , Betty White & @JimCarrey
— Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) January 17, 2021
Betty White bloopers are the best bloopers 🥰 #HappyBirthdayBettyWhite https://t.co/jzm2g1Ydmc
— Valerie Bertinelli (@Wolfiesmom) January 17, 2021
Happy birthday to the late #MohammadAli, @MichelleObama, and #BettyWhite (99 years young today!).
Each is a leader and an inspiration who inspire us all to work toward our dreams and never give up.
— Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) January 17, 2021
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.