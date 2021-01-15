BET Sets Season 2 Premiere Date For Tyler Perry’s ‘The Oval’, TV Debut Of ‘Madea’s Farewell Play’

BET has revealed the premiere date for Tyler Perry’s The Oval season 2 and the television debut of Madea’s Farewell Play.

The Oval, starring Brad Benedict, Ed Quinn and Kron Moore, will return to BET on Tuesday, February 16, the network announced on Friday. The one-hour drama returns and lifts the veil of what can happen when the leader of the free world, his wife and family are crazed maniacs. The series also highlights the personal side and everyday lives of the staff who run the inner workings of the nation’s most iconic residence.

The series from Tyler Perry will make its return to TV at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT on February, but will move to its regular 9 p.m ET/PT time slot the following Tuesday.

Perry directed, executive produced and wrote The Oval. Michelle Sneed also serves as executive producer of the series for Tyler Perry Studios.

Also set to make its premiere on February 16 is Perry’s Madea’s Farewell Play. Starting at 8 p.m. ET/PT, Perry performs his final stage run as his famous titular character. The play follows Madea and her family as she tries to support her great-grandchildren, and daughter Cora. While at her granddaughter’s home, Madea uses her combination of tough love and old southern wisdom to help the family navigate their new normal.

Perry stars alongside Cassi Davis Patton, David Mann, Tamela Mann, Kwaylon Rogers and more.

Madea’s Farewell Play is executive produced, directed, and written by Tyler Perry. Michelle Sneed and Mark E. Swinton will also serve as executive producers for Tyler Perry Studios.