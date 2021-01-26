Berlinale Series Unveils Line-Up, Outlines Plans For EFM Co-Pro Series Market & Conference

The Berlin Film Festival has unveiled the six titles that will take part in the latest edition of Berlinale Series. The shows will screen online during the first week of March when the European Film Market runs, and the team are currently discussing plans for presenting some of the shows during the festival’s planned summer event.

The line-up includes Philly D.A., the strand’s first docuseries, which follows the most controversial District Attorney in the U.S. and will arrive from its premiere at Sundance. Deadline recently revealed that Dogwoof has boarded the project, which comes from Oscar-nominated duo Josh Penn and Michael Gottwald.

Latin American TV will be represented for the first time with two titles: Amongst Men (Entre Hombres), an Argentinian HBO production, and The Last Days of Gilda (Os últimos dias de Gilda) from Canal Brazil.

Russell T Davies’ drama set during the AIDS crisis, It’s A Sin, which as we reported today recently launched to fanfare in the UK, is also selected. The show features Olly Alexander, Neil Patrick Harris, Stephen Fry and Keeley Hawes and will be broadcast by HBO Max in the U.S..

Local TV is represented by Me and the Others (Ich und die Anderen) from David Schalko, who previously was at Berlinale Series with M – A City Hunts a Murderer in 2019. Finally, Scnadi series Snow Angels from Mette Heeno will also be screened.

Full details of all six projects are below, the showcase is slimmed down from the eight titles that were selected last year.

Over at the European Film Market, the line-ups for the Co-Pro Series and the Series Market & Conference programs have been announced.

For the seventh year, the Berlinale Co-Pro Series Market will invite producers, distributors and financiers to pitches and meetings, running March 2-5. A total of 10 projects are selected this year, including series from Julia von Heinz, who helmed this year’s German Oscar entry And Tomorrow The Entire World, and an anthology show featuring directors Wim Wenders and Joachim Trier. Full line-up below.

The Berlinale Series conference will feature talks from It’s A Sin creator Russell T Davies and Maurício Mota of Wise Entertainment. An ‘Upcoming Series from Germany’ program will showcase new shows out of Germany, while the newly-created Berlinale Series Market Selects program will highlight projects with strong commercial potential. More details below.

Berlinale Series Titles, Market & Conference

Berlinale Series:

Entre Hombres (Amongst Men)

Argentina

Director: Pablo Fendrik

with Gabriel Goity, Nicolás Furtado, Diego Velázquez, Diego Cremonesi, Claudio Rissi

Broadcaster: HBO

4 episodes of 60’

A VHS recording of a senator participating in an orgy with a tragic ending unleashes a path of death, destruction and madness as he tries to recover the lost tape. It’s 1996, and the underground world of Buenos Aires is controlled by gangs and corrupt police officers.

Ich und die Anderen (Me and the Others)

Austria, Germany

Creator: David Schalko

Director: David Schalko

with Tom Schilling, Lars Eidinger, Katharina Schüttler, Sophie Rois, Mavie Hörbiger, Martin Wuttke

Broadcaster: Sky

6 episodes of 40’

What is the relationship between “I” and “the others”, and what would change if you could define the rules of the game at will? David Schalko’s absurd satire explores these questions with razor-sharp dialogue and a delight in escalation.

It’s a Sin

United Kingdom

Creator: Russell T Davies

Showrunner: Russell T Davies, Nicola Shindler

Director: Peter Hoar

with Olly Alexander, Neil Patrick Harris, Stephen Fry, Keeley Hawes, Nathaniel Curtis, Lydia West, Callum Scott Howells, Omari Douglas

Broadcaster: Channel 4, HBO Max with All3Media International

5 episodes of 48’

A story of love, life and loss. A group of queer young men come together in London in the early 1980s. They are all searching for themselves and a future filled with freedom and love. But the onset of the AIDS crisis confronts them with harsh realities.

Os últimos dias de Gilda (The Last Days of Gilda)

Brazil

Creator: Gustavo Pizzi

Director: Gustavo Pizzi

with Karine Teles, Julia Stockler, Antonio Saboia, Ana Carbatti, Lucas Gouvêa

Broadcaster: Canal Brasil

4 episodes of 30’

Gilda loves cooking, men and life. But for her narrow-minded, religious neighbours this self-confident, independent woman who butchers pigs in her garden and has more than one lover, is increasingly becoming a thorn in the flesh.

Philly D.A.

USA

Creators: Ted Passon, Yoni Brook, Nicole Salazar

Directors: Ted Passon, Yoni Brook

with Larry Krasner

8 episodes of 54’

Documentary form

Promising to reform law enforcement and reduce the number of people who are incarcerated, the progressive Larry Krasner is elected District Attorney of Philadelphia in late 2017. But his plans are not universally welcomed.

Snöänglar (Snow Angels)

Sweden, Denmark

Creator: Mette Heeno

Director: Anna Zackrisson

with Josefin Asplund, Eva Melander, Maria Rossing, Ardalan Esmaili, Cecilia Nilsson

Broadcaster: SVT, DR

6 episodes of 58’

The disappearance of a five-week-old baby at Christmastime plunges the child’s mother Jenni into despair and brings police officer Alice onto the scene. The two are not the only ones whose lives are touched by the case.

Berlinale Co-Pro Series

Afterparty (Writer: Dora Šustić; Director: tbd), Antitalent, Croatia

Speed (Creator/Director: Martin Lund; Writer: Thorkild Schrumpf), Ape&Bjørn, Norway

Until I Find You (Writer: Kaleena Kiff, based on the novel by John Irving; director: tbd), Big Blue, The Netherland & Curiosity Pictures, Canada

Richter (Writers: Anna McPartlin & Michael Bennett; Director: tbd), Blinder Films, Ireland & Kingfisher Films, New Zealand

Eldorado KaDeWe (Writers: Julia von Heinz, John Quester, Sabine Steyer-Violet & Oskar Sulowski; Director: Julia von Heinz), Constantin Television & UFA Fiction, Germany

Balaton Brigade (Creators: Gábor Krigler, Balázs Lengyel & Balázs Lovas; Director: Ildikó Enyedi), Joyrider & Film Force, Hungary

This Is Music (Creator and writer: Bjørn Olaf Johannessen; Director: Wim Wenders, David Byrne, Julie Andem & Joachim Trier), Oslo Pictures, Norway

Hinterland (Creator & Director: Sven Bohse), Ringel Film, Germany

58 Seconds (Creators: Jeremy Brock & Paul Unwin; Director: tbd), The Mediapro Studio, Spain & BlackBox Multimedia, United Kingdom

Project in partnership with Series Mania: Good People (Creators: Matthieu Donck, Stéphane Bergmans & Benjamin D’Aoust), Hélicotronc, Belgium & Unité, France

Berlinale Series Market Selects

Aftertaste

Australia

Creator: Julie De Fina, Matthew Bate

Director: Jonathan Brough

with Erik Thomson, Natalie Abbott, Rachel Griffiths

Production company: Closer Productions

Broadcaster: ABC (Australian Broadcasting Corporation)

World Sales: ABC Commercial

Episodes 1-3 of 6

When his latest outburst goes viral, volatile celebrity chef Easton West flees back to his hometown and tries to reinvent himself through an unlikely partnership with his 19-year-old pastry wunderkind niece.

Alfa (Grow)

Denmark

Creator: Milad Avaz

Director: Milad Avaz

with Lars Mikkelsen, Andreas Jessen, Sebastian Jessen

Production company: SF Studios Productions, Rocket Road Pictures

Broadcaster: TV2 Denmark, TV4 Sweden

World Sales: ZDF Enterprises

Episodes 1 and 2 of 8

A stockbroker remembers his family roots in organised crime and dives ever deeper into the world of Danish biker gangs. His ambition is only matched by the efforts of his brother, a drug enforcement officer, to save him.

Сны Алисы (Dreams of Alice)

Russia

Creator: Anastasia Volkova

Showrunners: Valeriy Fedorovich, Evgeniy Nikishov

Director: Andrey Dzhunkovskiy

with Alina Gvasaliya, Aleksey Rozin, Ekaterina Vilkova

Production company: 1-2-3 Production

Broadcaster: TV-3

World Sales: 1-2-3 Production

Episode 1 of 8

Teenage girl Alice lives in a small town where everything seems ordinary at first sight. She can’t wait to get away from it: the bullying at school, the fights with her mother – and the bloody premonitions that keep haunting her. But what if there is no way to leave?

Los Espabilados (Alive and Kicking)

Spain

Creator: Albert Espinosa

Director: Roger Gual

with Álvaro Requena, Marco Sanz, Sara Manzano, Aitor Valadéz

Production company: Movistar+ in co-production with Dynamo Audiovisual

Broadcaster: Movistar+

World Sales: Beta Film

Episodes 1 and 2 of 7

Four teenagers escape from a psychiatric institution. With a detective on their heels, they take on life with their very own wit, humor and charm – challenging our conception of sanity.

Finding Alice

United Kingdom

Director: Roger Goldby

with Keeley Hawes, Joanna Lumley, Nigel Havers

Production company: Red Production Company

Broadcaster: ITV

World Sales: STUDIOCANAL

Episodes 1 and 2 of 6

The night Alice and her family move into the dreamhouse her husband Harry built, he has a fatal accident. His sudden death kicks up a storm of secrets, debt and suspicion which Alice is forced to confront in order to survive.

Katakomben (Echos)

Germany

Creators: Jakob M. Erwa, Florian Kamhuber

Showrunner: Jakob M. Erwa, Florian Kamhuber

Director: Jakob M. Erwa

with Lilly Charlotte Dreesen, Sabine Timoteo, Mercedes Müller

Production company: NEUESUPER

Broadcaster: ProSiebenSat.1, JOYN

Word Sales: Beta Film

Episodes 1 and 2 of 6

When a group of bored high-society kids meets the invisible lower class in the Munich catacombs, everything crashes.

Io ti cercherò (Standing Tall)

Italy

Creator: Leonardo Fasoli, Maddalena Ravagli

Director: Gianluca Maria Tavarelli

with Alessandro Gassman, Maya Sansa, Andrea Sartoretti

Production company: Publispei

Broadcaster: RAI

World Sales: ZDF Enterprises

Episodes 1 and 2 of 8

An ex-police officer investigates into his estranged son’s alleged suicide. With the help of old allies and facing the demons of his past, he risks everything to keep the promise he made to his only child.

Mon Fils (Son of Mine)

Canada

Creators: Michel D’Astous, Anne Boyer

Director: Mariloup Wolfe

with Antoine L’Écuyer, Élise Guilbault, Patrice Godin

Production companies: Quebecor, Duo Productions

Broadcasters: Club Illico, TVA

World Sales: Oble

Episode 1 and 2 of 6

18-year-old Jacob’s life is shattered by the sudden onset of schizophrenia. His once-bright future is irretrievably shaken by this unforgiving mental illness. As is his mother Marielle’s life, who won’t give up on her son and is determined to help him to get onto the road of recovery.

Outlier

Norway

Creators: Arne Berggren, Kristine Berg

Showrunners: Arne Berggren, Kristine Berg

Directors: Ken Are Bongo, Arne Berggren, Kristine Berg

with Hanne Mathisen Haga, Stein Bjørn, Eila Ballovara Varsi

Production Company: Shuuto Norway

Broadcaster: A Media

World Sales: REinvent International Sales

Episodes: 1 and 2 of 8

A criminology student returns to her home town in Northern Norway to throw herself into the investigation of what turns out to be a serial killer case.

OVNI(s) (UFOs)

France

Creators: Clémence Dargent, Martin Douaire

Director: Antony Cordier

with Melvil Poupaud, Michel Vuillermoz, Géraldine Pailhas

Production company: Montebello Productions

Broadcaster: CANAL+

World Sales: STUDIOCANAL

Episodes 1-4 of 12

1978. Didier, a brilliant space engineer, is assigned a new task after his rocket launch went awry: As the head of GEPAN, he has to solve the many mysteries of UFO sightings and lead his team of misfits to efficiency and success.

Pørni (Suck it up)

Norway

Creator: Henriette Steenstrup

Directors: Gunnar Vikene, Charlotte Blom

with Henriette Steenstrup, Nils Ole Oftebro, Gunnar Eiriksson

Production company: Monster Scripted

Broadcaster: Viaplay

World Sales: TBA

Episodes 1-3 of 6

Pørni has two daughters, an irresponsible ex, a father and a nephew she took in after a family tragedy, a job in child welfare and a house and garden. Why would she have trouble finding time for herself – especially her love life?

Seeds of Deceit

Netherlands

Director: Miriam Guttmann

Production company: De Familie Film & TV

Broadcaster: VPR

World Sales: Dogwoof

Episodes 1-3 of 3

Documentary Form

Dr. Karbaat, a pioneer in artificial insemination, became subject to controversy when evidence accumulated that he used his own semen for the process. The documentary series portrays the shocking revelations and the people whose lives were affected by this.